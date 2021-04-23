US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $461.34 million, a P/E ratio of -925.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $14,347,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

