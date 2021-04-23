USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and approximately $3.17 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.83 or 0.04590373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 311% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,506,590,889 coins and its circulating supply is 11,243,286,480 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

