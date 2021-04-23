Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.16

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 2555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

