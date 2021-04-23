V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VFC opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. V.F. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in V.F. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $365,954,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

