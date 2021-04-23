V-ID (VIDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092782 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055270 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.00669531 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.96 or 0.07848893 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
