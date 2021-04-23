V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $338.75 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $335.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

