V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 348.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $100.12 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31.

