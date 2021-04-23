V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

