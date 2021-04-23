V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

