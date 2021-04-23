V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

