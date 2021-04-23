V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.24.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,874.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.