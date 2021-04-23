Vai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.85 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $191.22 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 201,698,791 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

