Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.21.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $326.57 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $153.09 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

