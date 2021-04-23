Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $294.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vail Resorts traded as high as $334.30 and last traded at $334.30, with a volume of 4151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.57.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.21.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.88 and its 200 day moving average is $278.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.