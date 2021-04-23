Valerie Kay Sells 2,215 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20.

NYSE LC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,713. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 68,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

