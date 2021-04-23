Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

