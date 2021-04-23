Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,152 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 123,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

