Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.54. 13,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $172.15 and a one year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

