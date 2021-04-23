Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $975,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $275.76. 18,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $172.15 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

