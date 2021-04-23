Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $273.81. 10,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

