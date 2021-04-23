Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Cut by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,409. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

