Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Northstar Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $42,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.28. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.05 and its 200-day moving average is $348.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $228.71 and a 1-year high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.