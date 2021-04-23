Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lifted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $94.05. 71,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

