Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.36% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $80,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.02. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.81. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

