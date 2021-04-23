Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.43. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $148.42.

