Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,156. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

