Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

