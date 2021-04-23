Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

