Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Boosted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. 85,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

