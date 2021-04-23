Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

