Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

VNQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

