Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 11.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 6,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

