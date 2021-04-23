Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

