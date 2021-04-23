Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71.

