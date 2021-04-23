Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.25. 12,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

