Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $82,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000.

VBK traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $286.94. 14,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.74 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

