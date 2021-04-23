Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $380.80. The stock had a trading volume of 90,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.