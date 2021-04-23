Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,018,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

