Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,018,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $382.11. The stock had a trading volume of 157,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

