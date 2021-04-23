Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

