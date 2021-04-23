Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.60. The company had a trading volume of 210,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.