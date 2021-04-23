Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

