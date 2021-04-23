Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 120,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

