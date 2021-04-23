Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.27 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

