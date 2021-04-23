Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $775,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.12. 71,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,042. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

