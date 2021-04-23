Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $165,784.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $25.11 or 0.00049969 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00270781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.50 or 0.00647815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.25 or 0.99916295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $518.43 or 0.01031792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

