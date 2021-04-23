Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.06 or 0.00050017 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $162,415.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00277977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004143 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00649358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,848.51 or 0.99483370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.44 or 0.01040651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.