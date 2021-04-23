Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR1 shares. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €119.20 ($140.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Varta has a twelve month low of €70.25 ($82.65) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.51.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

