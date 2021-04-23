Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.61. 40,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,347,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research firms recently commented on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $665.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vaxart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vaxart by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

