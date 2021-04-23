Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 3%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 1,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 402,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,050 shares of company stock worth $6,246,245 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

